PEORIA — Magician Criss Angel will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center on Sept. 11.

The well-known illusionist will perform sleight-of-hand, mentalism and illusions at the 7:30 p.m. show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. at the Civic Center box office or online at Ticket Master. Tickets will go from $45.50 to $99.50, though a special VIP "experience" is available for $175.