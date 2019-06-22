An interesting executive inspector general report came out last week dealing with parking at an Illinois Department of Transportation facility in Chicago.

Specifically, it was parking at an Emergency Traffic Patrol operation that's about a five-minute walk from Guaranteed Rate Park, which is where the White Sox play.

Now, why would the inspector general do an investigation about that? Because some IDOT workers at the facility were letting people attending Sox games park for free in the ETP parking lot, which is against IDOT policies. Parking in the area for Sox games costs $15 to $20, the inspector general said, so there’s an incentive for people to seek out the freebie.

Investigators interviewed some IDOT workers involved in the parking deal. It makes for interesting reading about the protocols involved in trying to accommodate parking requests. For example, one email reminded workers that to get on the list of people approved for parking, a person must be a current employee of IDOT, the Illinois State Police (as a trooper or administrator), the governor’s office or a legislator’s office. Friends and relatives of those people were supposed to be denied. However, when investigators conducted surveillance of the lot, they found some license plates that could not be traced to state workers.

In the end, the inspector general said the practice of allowing parking in the ETP lot violates state policy and should be stopped. However, the office said it has been going on for years and therefore no individuals were disciplined. IDOT said it has ended parking for Sox games.

Brazen invitation

By the way, the investigation started after a training session that involved IDOT employees and the inspector general’s people.

After the session, an IDOT employee emailed the inspector general’s staff, said it was nice to meet them and “if you guys ever need anything (from help with your vehicle on the expressways to parking for a White Sox event), please feel free to contact me.”

Apparently they did.

Village people united

For those who like to keep track of these things, the General Assembly approved 599 bills this year.

That’s about average for the total number of bills passed in a year, although that doesn’t account for the fact there were a lot more big, sometimes controversial, bills dealt with this year than there are in a usual session.

Not among the big issues that passed this year is a bill that changes the name of the Ethnic Village area at the Illinois State Fairgrounds to the Village of Cultures, in case anyone was wondering. It got exactly one “no” vote in the entire Legislature. It came from Rep. Allen Skillicorn, R-East Dundee.

The bill is awaiting action by Gov. JB Pritzker.

Bring home the budget

Sometimes you stumble across notes and recordings made during the closing days of the session but then overlooked.

Such as Rep. Fred Crespo, D-Hoffman Estates, talking about budgets a couple of days before the House wrapped up. Crespo has been involved in budgetary issues for years and has seen the good and the bad of that process.

“I would say this is one of the easiest budgets I’ve been involved in in the last seven or eight years,” Crespo said.

Indeed, after the problems of the previous four years, the budget process this year was smooth as can be. Crespo acknowledged an unexpected influx of tax revenue helped out a lot. But he also noted a different attitude among Republican negotiators.

“Republicans are still engaged,” he said on May 26. “Usually by this time they come off and they play this game of 50 shades of no. So far, they’re still engaged, which I think is a positive thing.”

We know now there were some tense moments as things wrapped up, but enough people got together to bring home the big stuff.

