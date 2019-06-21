The storm that drenched the area Wednesday caused a potential tragic situation that night near Bushnell.

A McDonough County Sheriff's deputy helped prevent that.

The deputy rescued an 81-year-old woman from her vehicle, which was trapped on a flooded country road, according to Sheriff Nick Petitgout.

About 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, the woman called for emergency help near County Roads 1700 North and 2400 East, a few miles southeast of Bushnell.

The area is located near the Fulton County border northwest of Marietta, which is where the woman resides, according to Petitgout.

The woman told authorities she had driven by mistake through a flooded roadway and couldn't get out, a news release stated. Her name was not released.

Deputy Levi Walton was among the rescuers. He waded through waist-deep water to get to the woman's vehicle and pull her to safety, according to the release.

Walton has been with the sheriff's office for seven years and also is a lieutenant in the Illinois Army National Guard.

"Walton acted quickly and saved a life," Petitgout stated. "He has brought great credit onto himself and this office."

Bushnell firefighters and police officers also helped.

Not far from the site of this incident, Illinois Route 41 had been closed because about one-half foot of water was reported flowing across the road.