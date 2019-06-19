PEORIA — Motorists traveling on the Bob Michel Bridge can expect delays starting Thursday as crews begin washing the bridge.

Bridge washing prevents deterioration by removing excess road salt and other debris.

The washing is expected to last for two days and will begin with the westbound lanes, with the eastbound lanes to follow.

Motorists should allow for extra time, or consider alternate routes when possible. Drivers are advised to pay attention to work zone signs and altered speed limits and be alert for workers and equipment.