PEORIA — The state will reimburse school districts for providing transportation to students who would travel through areas with criminal gang activity to get to school. The new rules apply to students who live within 1.5 miles of their school and wouldn't otherwise be eligible for free transportation.

"The Illinois State Board of Education will reimburse school districts for the cost of transporting students who live within 1.5 miles of school, if by walking those students would have to pass through a serious safety hazard due to vehicular traffic, rail crossings, or, under the new public act, criminal gang activity," according to a state board of education news release.

The law took effect last November. The state board of education has just released guidance and resources to school districts on implementing the new law. The resources include a template letter parents can use to request that their school district review the streets their children travel to school to determine if a serious safety hazard due to criminal gang activity exists.

School districts may determine that a course or pattern of criminal gang activity exists along certain roads or streets by conducting a study and having the results authorized by local law enforcement.

The state school board encourages parents and guardians who believe their children may walk through dangerous neighborhoods on their way to and from school to request that their district review the streets their children travel and determine if a serious safety hazard exists.

A sample letter is available on the ISBE webset at www.isbe.net/transportation.

Peoria Public Schools has not heard a request from the public to provide bus transportation for a student in an area inside the 1.5 mile boundary that might be considered dangerous.

"We are aware of the law as it was passed last year, and it's something we've been evaluating over the past several months," Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said Wednesday in a prepared statement. "Student safety is of the utmost importance to us, and any legislation that helps us on that front is welcome. We will continue to evaluate the implementation of this bill in the months ahead, in addition to navigating the challenges we are already experiencing with the ongoing bus driver shortage and reimbursements on transportation from the state."

