PEORIA — Independence Day is likely associated with Fourth of July festivities that entail fireworks and barbecues, but there is actually another Independence Day that you might not know about.

Juneteenth is a day dedicated to celebrating when the last slaves in America were freed. The message of freedom was received in Texas on June 19, 1865, almost 2 1/2 years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

Sharon Reed, the artistic director and founder of the Heritage Ensemble of Peoria, is from Paris, Texas. Growing up in a segregated society, Juneteenth was celebrated in Texas how most people in the country celebrate the Fourth of July.

The holiday is a celebration of African American culture and freedom and emphasizes education and achievement, which is something Reed hopes to do every day.

She has made it her mission for the past 20 years to work toward filling a cultural void in the Peoria community. With a little help from her musical group, she has been able to see her vision of “tearing down walls and building bridges between all people” come to life.

Diversity is something the Heritage Ensemble takes pride in. From its diverse sound of the Negro Spiritual combing gospel, jazz and many other forms of contemporary music to the diverse group of performers from all different musical, professional and ethnic backgrounds that produces it — the one thing the Heritage Ensemble has in common is its love for music.

It will host its annual Juneteenth concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center. This performance has one of its signature sets since the group’s inception in 1999. The other performance is an annual celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in recognition of work he did for civil rights and equality.

It all started when an initial group of nearly 25 performers was called upon to become the “pivotal” community chorus in the Opera Illinois production of “Porgy & Bess.”

The production required a group of African American singers. Although the group already had 10 years of experience performing together, this new challenge required them to dig deeper into the rich heritage and literature. In preparation for the production, they performed “A Concert of the Spirituals.”

“This venture marked the beginning of a choral ensemble that has withstood the test of time,” the Heritage Ensemble historical highlights read.

Francesca Armmer, president of the board of directors and first soprano singer, believes there are two main reasons for the ensemble’s longevity.

“The first being the strength and perseverance of our artistic director, Sharon Samuel Reed,” said Ammer. “She has maintained focus on her vision, which is a major strength to the group. The second reason is because of the personal commitment of those who have joined. Some stay for years and others for seasons, but when they have been with us, their commitment has always been true.”

Through their musical works that are “born of the belly of slaves,” they intend to send messages of hope, inspiration and joy. Even after so much time, Reed believes the group's mission is relevant today as they have woven themselves into the cultural fabric in Peoria and the region.

As one of the only remaining major performing groups in the area that welcomes everyone with no audition, regardless of skill level or background, her passion for equality continues to drive her and the ensemble forward.

“We sound like we got it going on,” Reed said. “That’s what good teaching is.”

Although acting as the artistic director means music is her main focus, Reed considers herself an educator first and foremost. She believes the ensemble is more than just a group that sings, but an asset to the community that helps keep American history alive.

The group also has made an plan to reach young people through its youth ensemble, which Armmer believes "speaks to their legacy."

In celebration of 20 years, the ensemble will invite past members to join in its upcoming Juneteenth performance, which will consist of a revue of favorites from over the years.

“Twenty years is a milestone for us,” said Reed. “For us to be together with the same mission and same director for this long … that’s huge."

Reed sees the ensembles as a family that cares for each other and cares for the community.

"But the work we do is still incomplete," said Reed. "There is a comma there, because we are still speaking."