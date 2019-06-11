HENNEPIN — Putnam County voters can expect to be asked again next spring to approve a property tax increase after overwhelmingly rejecting one last year.

The County Board tentatively agreed Monday to slate a referendum in the March 17 primary election on raising the county tax rate by 25 cents per $100 assessed valuation. That would increase the tax on an owner-occupied $100,000 home by about $68 a year.

The board had previously floated a proposal to raise the rate by 37 cents in a November referendum designed to combat a pattern of deficit spending. That was shot down by a vote of about 75 percent opposed and just 25 percent in favor.

Besides a lower rate this time, officials hope the increase could be structured in a way that the proceeds would be dedicated entirely to public safety and also not eligible for enterprise zone abatement. Supervisor of Assessments Tamara Mehalic and County Treasurer Kevin Kunkel said the county’s largest taxpayer would not request enterprise zone abatement if there’s proof that the funds are going strictly for public safety purposes.

“We have to be transparent and show them where this money comes from and where it drops into the (public safety) appropriation,” Mehalic said.

Kunkel noted that public safety taxes ordinarily involve a sales tax increase. But that would not be the most productive way to raise funds in the small county, he indicated.

“Putnam County is not a retail mecca,” Kunkel observed.

But Kunkel said he had researched the matter with the Illinois Department of Revenue and learned that the county could proceed with a public safety property tax. It would amount to creating a new taxing district for that purpose, he said.

“(An official at the Department of Revenue) said that if people vote for it, you can do anything your (referendum) says,” Kunkel said.

Board Chairman Steve Malavolti said he hopes to have a formal ballot question ready to vote on at the July 8 meeting. It’s important to get it finalized as soon as possible to have time to hold town hall meetings and take other steps to ensure that people are better informed about the plan than they were in November, he explained.

“It’s just trying to educate the voters as much as possible. That was a failure on the board’s part last time,” Malavolti said.

“We did nothing,” board member Sheila Haage acknowledged.

In other business Monday, the board agreed to change the time for regular monthly meetings from the current 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. on the second Monday of the month. That change will go into effect in July.

