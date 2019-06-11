PEORIA — A man was indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury for allegedly robbing a Downtown Peoria bank.

Troy A. Stenger, 39, of 1822 W. War Memorial Drive, Apt. 142, faces counts of financial institution robbery, aggravated robbery and burglary in connection with the May 24 incident. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Katherine Gorman on Thursday to be arraigned on the charges.

Stenger was taken into custody without incident a day after he allegedly robbed the Busey Bank branch, located on Hamilton Street. Stenger allegedly entered the bank around 3:30 p.m. and took an undisclosed amount of money. He implied he had a weapon but none was seen, according to Peoria police.

Officers searched several of the parking decks and the buildings in Downtown for more than an hour, looking for the suspect. No one was apparently injured.

He remains in the Peoria County Jail on $200,000 bond.