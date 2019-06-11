PEORIA — A local physician and a member of the Peoria County Board died early Tuesday morning after collapsing in the shower at home.

Greg Adamson, 58, was pronounced dead at 2:08 a.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, "after failed, aggressive resuscitative efforts."

A surgeon who also held an MBA, he was elected to the Peoria County Board in November 2016, filling a seat vacated by the retiring Mary Ardapple.

He was recruited for the post by longtime board member Brian Elsasser. Adamson had treated a relative of his, and the kids of both men sang in the Peoria Area Youth Choir together.

"I decided to recruit him because he's an honorable, Christian man," said Elsasser, who also called him a "great husband and a great father."

Adamson was a fiscal conservative during his two-plus years on the board. He opposed any tax increase, going so far as to make a "Pledge to Peoria County,” which was a promise by him and others who ran for the board in 2018, to oppose the county’s own road referendum on the November ballot that sought to add a half-cent addition to sales taxes for road construction.

"In my mind, he was the taxpayers' best friend," Elsasser said. "He was always crunching numbers and finding ways to save."

Adamson was also an outspoken challenger of status-quo operations at the county's Heddington Oaks nursing home.

"He was always prepared for every meeting. He did his homework, read up and always had lots of questions," County Board vice chairman Jim Fennell said by phone Tuesday morning.

He said that Adamson's perspectives made board members think in different ways — often to their benefit.

"My heart goes out to his family," Fennell added. "It's a tragedy when anybody's taken this young."

A member of the infrastructure and county operations committees, Adamson's seat on the board must be filled within 60 days by a fellow Republican from his district, which includes North Peoria from about Northmoor Road to Illinois Route 6 between University Street and the river.

Adamson is survived by his wife, Michelle, and four children.