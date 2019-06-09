A big thank you to the nice fellow behind me at the East Peoria Walmart checkout on May 31. He baled me out when I realized I had left my checkbook and debit card at home. I was short a couple of dollars cash to pay the total bill, which he gave me.

Thank you for your kindness to this old lady. I'll add that $2 to my donation to the food bank.

D.H., East Peoria

We're interested in sharing random acts of kindness. Please write to: Kindness, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643; or send email to jjenke@pjstar.com.