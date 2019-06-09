PEORIA — City Council members will begin crafting plans for their 2020 and 2021 budgets this month, and citizens will soon be asked for input, online and in person

That will mean a return of the online "budget challenge" the city has used in some years to gather some input from residents on where the government ought to be spending its dollars.

"We've seen people have interacted positively" to it in the past, City Manager Patrick Urich told the council late last month.

But he also outlined several other input-gathering steps.

Urich said that a group of area business leaders have agreed to look at the city's budget to identify possible tweaks.

And, saying "we utilized to great success" the planpeoria.com site to get input on the future of the former riverfront platform area, Urich is proposing to now use it to get added resident feedback on the budget.

A public meeting on the budget is also planned for the summer, though Urich proposed to just hold one, noting that in the past when the city has held multiple ones throughout the city it often meant more city staff than citizens were present.

At-Large Councilwoman Beth Jensen suggested, however, that "we need to have more than one date for community input."

Urich told councilors that he planned to start the budgeting process first with a discussion on the city's strategic goals and missions of its various departments. That's intended to help align resources to priorities.

Council members could start their strategic planning work in June, with the online budget feedback coming soon after, followed by at least the one public meeting.