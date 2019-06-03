PEORIA — Changes passed over the weekend by the Legislature to the way online sales platforms like Amazon and Wayfair collect and pay state or local sales taxes could benefit central Illinois communities, officials here said Monday.

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich estimated the state sales tax collections — for which communities get a share based on their population — could bring in another $100,000 annually to the city when they begin on Jan. 1, 2020. And a later change on local sales taxes that goes into effect July 1, 2020, will have "a significant impact" on the city, as well as local school districts, he suggested.

"For the city, this incremental new revenue can go a long way towards meeting our public safety pension obligations," he said.

Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel agreed that "it's a positive thing for everyone, especially when it comes to being able to fund essential local services."

He said it was difficult to quantify exactly how much the county would receive from both changes, but estimated it could be at least "several hundred thousand dollars" of new revenue. That also includes additional funds from specific taxes, like the county's public safety sales tax.

The city and county have pushed for the change for several years — as have other municipalities across the state — and Urich credited state Reps. Ryan Spain and Jehan Gordon-Booth with getting it considered this year.

Spain, R-Peoria, said that "the buying habits have absolutely changed and the sales tax structure has not adapted to that. It just has not been fair to our brick-and-mortar businesses.

"This is about leveling the playing field," he added — an endeavor that was made easier after last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision, which essentially allowed states to impose sales taxes on remote businesses that sell online to their residents.

The changes, which also had the support of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, were in Senate Bills 689 and 690.