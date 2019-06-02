PEORIA — Every good birthday party entails a theme, and the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum is no exception.

The Peoria PlayHouse celebrated its fourth birthday with a Superhero Bash on Sunday afternoon.

Among the some 400 attendees were many new faces hidden under masks and capes of their favorite heroes. Education Manager Courtney Baxter was pleased that the celebration could draw new attention to the museum.

In honor of the museum’s birthday, the PlayHouse was open to the public with a free admission, “pay what you like” day asking for donations to go toward the not-for-profit’s education programs.

“This is my education manager superhero-ness,” Baxter said with a chuckle as she pointed to the blue cape that was draped along her back. “Cause you know, I just feel like a superhero getting things done sometimes.”

Baxter was in charge of planning the event. In light of the recent release of the final Avenger’s movie, she saw the theme fitting as “everyone loves superheroes.”

Shalane Herrod of Peoria is one of those people.

She believes the theme sends an important message that can reach anyone, young or old.

“We can all be super individuals,” said Herrod. “And we can be whoever we aspire to be.”

Herrod is a member at the PlayHouse and regularly brings the kids from her at-home day care, Lane’s Day Care Group Home, as she believes the experience helps with development skills.

“My favorite superhero is Flash,” one of Herrod’s day care kids, Julian, interrupted before running off in “Flash” fashion.

At the PlayHouse, the most important thing is allowing children to play, but more importantly learn through play. While the museum hopes to highlight creativity, teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving skills through its exhibits, the superhero bash was an opportunity to emphasize the importance of imagination.

With an obstacle course, make your own comic book and superhero mask stations along with superhero meet and greets, kids of all ages were able to express themselves through a day of play.

“I did hear one kid say earlier that this was the best day ever,” said Baxter. “Once I see that kids are really into it then I know it turned out good.”

The young museum hopes to expand its reach in the coming years. They have recently started the Explorer Program, which allows families who receive financial assistance to join the museum at a reduced price.

“We are just trying to reach everyone,” said Baxter.

