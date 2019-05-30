A Monmouth-Roseville school district bus driver apparently drove through floodwaters Wednesday, with children aboard.

Nobody was injured, but district officials planned at a minimum to discipline the driver, it appeared.

The incident took place about 7 a.m. at 11th Street and 11th Avenue in Monmouth.

According to a notice posted to the district website, someone sent Monmouth-Roseville Superintendent Ed Fletcher a video that showed the bus traversing the standing water. The water level almost reaches the bus hood.

Monmouth received about 3 inches of rain from severe storms that passed through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

District officials reviewed the video and investigated what happened.

"It was determined that the incident is not acceptable behavior for any bus driver, and I can assure you the situation is being dealt with, per our school district policy," Fletcher wrote.

He didn't elaborate about what became of the driver.

The bus was on its way to Lincoln Early Childhood School, Fletcher told Nick in the Morning. There usually are 27 children scheduled to ride it, although Fletcher wasn't sure how many were on board Wednesday.

The district's employee handbook states drivers of school vehicles must follow all state and federal laws.

Engaging in acts that are dangerous to property, health, safety or welfare of the district, students, other employees or the general public can be grounds for termination, the handbook stated.

No water entered the bus, according to Fletcher.

"There is no logical excuse for this type of action," he wrote. "All drivers of vehicles know the dangers of driving through standing or running water."

Thursday was the last day of classes for the current school year in the Warren County district.

WHBF-TV in Rock Island obtained a copy of the video, which can be viewed by clicking here.

"He's going to drive through it ... with the kids on it," a woman is heard saying in the video.