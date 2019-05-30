Bureau County officials have yet to charge a suspect directly regarding the death in April of a Spring Valley woman.

However, a 37-year-old man is in state prison on a felony charge related to the homicide.

Eddie L. Mentgen pleaded not guilty earlier this month to obstructing justice in connection to the death of Marissa Roberts. The body of the 28-year-old was found April 5 in a Spring Valley apartment.

Mentgen resided in the apartment. He was accused of giving false information to Spring Valley police regarding the whereabouts of two of Roberts' children, according to Bureau County State's Attorney Geno Caffarini.

Ultimately, the children were found.

"When police were looking for them, he told them they were in a different location," Caffarini said earlier this week.

One child is 3 years old and the other is 7 months old, according to the state's attorney. Mentgen is not their father.

Roberts had another child who was with its father at the time of her death, Caffarini said. That father is not the father of the other two children.

A jury trial for Mentgen was scheduled for July 8. Bail was set at $500,000.

As of Thursday, Mentgen was being held at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling.

Mentgen was wanted on an Illinois parole violation when the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped and arrested him early April 6 south of Madison. He waived extradition.

Roberts died from blunt-force trauma, according to an autopsy. Multiple reports have identified Mentgen as Roberts' boyfriend. He has an extensive criminal record.

Whether Mentgen faces additional charges in this case appears to depend on laboratory reports. Caffarini hasn't received those yet; he said the state lab has been backlogged but is attempting to expedite the results.

"You only get one bite at the apple," Caffarini said. "We want to have everything all lined up."