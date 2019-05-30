PEORIA — It is unlikely that corn will be knee high by the Fourth of July for many farmers in central Illinois.

With only an estimated 35% of corn acres planted in Illinois, a lot of farmers will be facing a tough season, according to Patrick Kirchhofer, manager of the Peoria County Farm Bureau. In the central Illinois area, 40% of corn acres have been planted.

"This is unprecedented territory," Kirchhofer said.

Kirchhofer said many farmers plant around late April and early May, but the current climate has made planting impossible for many.

"Here we are at the end of May and 50% (of corn seed) hasn't been planted," Kirchhofer said.

The constant rainfall has already made a dent into future yields, according to Kirchhofer. He noted that not only will farmers suffer, but also the trucking industry, the processors, grain storage and consumers will all feel the lack of crops.

"This is historical," Eric Craft, a farmer from Princeville, said. Craft remembers talking to a farmer who has worked for 60 years and never saw anything like the situation we have today.

Craft was able to plant some of his seeds earlier this month, but now, rainwater puddles have accumulated on his fields.

"The seed is still in the bag," David Menold, a Dunlap farmer, said. For Menold, it has been a source of frustration. "It feels like it is going to be worse," Menold said.

A preliminary report from the National Weather Service for the month of April shows a total of 4.35 inches of rain in Illinois, a sharp increase from last April, which had a total of 1.73 inches of precipitation. The greatest 24-hour total of rain was on April 30, when 1.22 inches fell. The village of Morton has seen 1.37 inches of rain within the last 24 hours, according to the Weather Service.

Talks of opting into the Prevent Plant option for insurance come close as the June 5 deadline for corn coverage nears. Menold doesn't think he needs insurance because of his soil and total land coverage, but as the rain continues, he questions how the crops will yield. The deadline for coverage for soybeans is June 20.

Craft, on the other hand, is planning on obtaining the Prevent Plant coverage. The market for corn has gone up to 70 cents within the last 10 days, according to Craft. The farmer, who has worked for 28 years, sees this as an incentive to plant before the market lowers prices in mid-June because anything after that, Craft says, will probably not be viable for growth.

Kirchhofer notes that many of the seeds planted later this season will be prone to the September frost due to their short time in the ground.

"I don't think you'll see a tractor in the fields of Dunlap until Monday," Menold said. He mentioned that he and other farmers need warmer weather, with temperatures in the 80s, for an ideal planting period.

National coverage of a potential Market Facilitation Program by the Trump administration and Congress is still missing specific details, according to Kirchhofer.

Kirchhofer believes Congress won't discuss the program specifics or payment amounts until after an additional four or five weeks from now to see how the farmers fare with their crops.

"People don't know that farmers already have dollars invested in the 2019 crop," Kirchhofer said. He states that many farmers contract out grain for the early fall, and if the summer continues with a low outlook on yields, then the farmers will have to buy the grain back.