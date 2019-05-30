The Peoria Chiefs lost a member of their former player family to tragedy in late October.

Former Chiefs pitcher Roberto Sotolongo was shot to death in the back yard of a home in a Lebanon, Pa., according to published reports.

Sotolongo, 36, was a forklift driver for a thrift store, and later became a preacher after his pro baseball career.

He founded Maranatha Revival Church in Lebanon in 2014.

Sotolongo, from Aguate, Cuba, was signed as a free agent by the Chicago Cubs and sent to the Chiefs in the 2006 Midwest League season.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder made six appearances and went 0-3 with a save on a Chiefs team that finished third and went to the playoffs. He worked his way up through the Cubs system to class-AA that season.

He is survived by a wife and two children. The case remains unsolved.

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Here's your quote of the day:

"I'm the one that's got to die when it's time for me to die, so let me live my life the way I want to."

— Jimi Hendrix

Dave Eminian covers the Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.