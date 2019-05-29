A Pekin woman will serve an 8 ½-year prison term for her role in selling synthetic marijuana that sickened numerous people two years ago.

Rachel Spires, 31, became the first of three local residents to be convicted and sentenced in two cases involving a strain of the drug, known as spice or K-2, that killed one person and poisoned others in April 2017.

Spires was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last November to delivery of the illegal drug and aggravated battery. A plea agreement set a maximum potential sentence of 13 years.

One of the sickened patients under treatment at UnityPoint Health — Pekin told police that Spires was the source of the drug, court records stated. A search of her residence revealed more than 2,000 grams of K-2, $6,000 in cash, and 435 bags of the drug packaged for sale, records stated.

Richard Booth, 27, Spires’ live-in boyfriend, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on a related Class X charge of delivery of leafy material laced with FUB-AMB, an illegal chemical found in K-2.

In a separate case, Lonnie Smith, 47, will next appear in court on June 20 on a charge of drug-induced homicide of a man who died of internal bleeding after ingesting K-2.

He allegedly sold the drug to Anthony Phillips and Rena Corp. Phillips succumbed to intracranial bleeding two days later in a Peoria hospital, where Corp was also treated for internal bleeding.

Court records filed at the time of their arrests did not indicate whether Smith’s case was related to those of Spires and Booth.