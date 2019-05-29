Burial, cremation ... or composting?

There's a new option available to Washington residents who have lost loved ones.

The Associated Press reports that Washington has become the first state to allow composting of human bodies. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the legislation into law. It takes effect in May 2020.

The composting can only be done at approved facilities. The procedure involves mixing the body with wood chips and straw. Within a few weeks, the body will turn into enough soil to fill two wheelbarrows.

The soil can be used for planting, just like soil you'd buy at a nursery or home improvement store, The Associated Press says.