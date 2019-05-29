PRINCEVILLE — Facing foreclosure, a Princeville resident threatened to bring a gun to his bank, according to a Peoria County sheriff's report.

Just before 10 a.m. on May 22, the 67-year-old man arrived at Princeville State Bank. The bank had tried to work with the man on his house loan, but he "never made payments," the report stated. So, the bank had begun foreclosure proceedings.

When he came into the bank, he was "upset," threatening employees by saying he "was going to bring a gun back," the report stated.

After he left, the bank president called police. He said he did not want to press charges but asked the sheriff's office to tell the customer to not return.

A deputy contacted the man and explained that his accounts were being closed out by the bank, which would contact him. Further, he was told not to return to the bank, or he would be arrested. He agreed, the report stated.