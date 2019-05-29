Though he spelled both of his words correctly in live-round competition, the Journal Star's representative in the Scripps National Spelling Bee will not compete in the final rounds.

Riker Fesperman, from Utica's Waltham Elementary School, got "cascabel" (the projection behind the breech of a muzzle-loading cannon) and "quarto" (the size of a piece of paper cut four from a sheet) correct.

But his aggregate score, including vocabulary and spelling words in a preliminary round and vocabulary words in the two live rounds of competition, wasn't high enough to place him among the 50 spellers who qualified for the final rounds of the competition.

There were some 565 spellers in the 92nd annual competition.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Central on Thursday, the spellers in the finals will take on words live on ESPN2. Those rounds will continue until the field is narrowed to about 12 kids.

The finals, with those dozen or so students, will be broadcast live Thursday night on ESPN beginning at 7:30 p.m. Central.