CHILLICOTHE — Officers made 11 felony arrests at the Summer Camp music festival over the holiday weekend.

Agents with the Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group also seized approximately $5,500 in currency and amounts of cannabis, cocaine, Ecstacy, ketamine, LSD and psilocybin mushrooms at the festival, according to a news release from PMEG director Dave Briggs.

The festival known for its music is also known for PMEG officers on the grounds, as well as other police agencies conducting stops and searches near the outskirts of the hoopla.

This story will be updated.