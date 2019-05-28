Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, May 28.

It's been about two weeks since Chicago Cubs utility player Ben Zobrist and his wife, Julianna Zobrist, filed divorce proceedings against each other.

It's been slightly longer than that since Ben Zobrist, a Eureka native, took an indefinite leave of absence from the Cubs.

Neither he nor his wife had made public comment about their domestic situation until Memorial Day weekend. That's when Julianna Zobrist took to Instagram to send a message to her 120,000 followers.

And what a message it was.

The Christian pop singer appeared to channel a New Age vibe with her post.

"Over these last two weeks I have watched so many of you quietly enter the marshland with me," Mrs. Zobrist wrote. "I can see you, sitting beside me, waist deep in the water and bog.

"I can feel you, in a silence like art, honoring the most intimate spaces of our pain and heartbreak without shame. I can hear you saying, 'Let me carry some of that for you.'"

It goes on in that vein. Read the whole thing by clicking here.

Somewhere among all of it, Julianna Zobrist does say she'll tell her side of the story someday. We hope it's brief and to the point.

We also hope Ben Zobrist is able to return to the Cubs sometime soon. Judging from their recent travails, they could use his versatility and leadership.

Ben Zobrist's 38th birthday was Sunday. He and Julianna Zobrist are the parents of three children.

Nick in the Morning didn't hear this song on the way to work. But after reading what Julianna Zobrist had to say, we couldn't get it out of our head.