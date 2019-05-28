PEORIA — A gas main break has caused the 7400 block of Kickapoo-Edwards Rd to shut down, Peoria County dispatch officials said.
A crew from Ameren is on the way to fix the break. At this time commuters are advised to avoid the area.
PEORIA — A gas main break has caused the 7400 block of Kickapoo-Edwards Rd to shut down, Peoria County dispatch officials said.
A crew from Ameren is on the way to fix the break. At this time commuters are advised to avoid the area.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.