Sometimes, consistency isn’t a good thing.

The Pekin baseball team had five runs and five hits in its Class 4A Regional championship game Saturday against host Normal West.

The Dragons also had five errors. That’s what did them in during an 8-5 loss to the Big 12 Conference champion Wildcats, who had only four hits to go along with their eight runs.

“We’re a team that has played good defense all year. Unfortunately, we picked the wrong day to make errors,” said Pekin coach Larry Davis.

Still, Pekin (15-9) was in Saturday’s game all the way until the end.

“If we make only one error, it would have been really tough for Normal West to beat us,” Davis said. “We came back twice to take the lead after we fell behind. We just couldn’t do it a third time. We competed. We had them scared.”

Down 2-0 after three innings, Pekin scored three runs in the top of the fourth to move in front 3-2.

Normal West (29-6) responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead 4-3, but Pekin scored two runs in the fifth to make it 5-4.

Back came Normal West with three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.

Evan Pogioli had two hits including a double and three RBI for Pekin. Chase Roepenack knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly and Isaac Chapman had an RBI single.

Chapman came close to driving in another run in the sixth, but his line shot headed up the middle was snared by the Normal West pitcher.

Bailey Antonio pitched the first four innings for Pekin. Riley Brashaw and Pogioli each worked an inning after that.

Neither Nathan Righi nor Max Jones, the Dragons’ most consistent pitchers, were available to work on the mound because they went a combined 13 innings Thursday in the Dragons’ 2-1, 13-inning win over Bradley-Bourbonnais in a regional semifinal game.

Nine seniors played for Pekin this season.

They were Zach Peak, Jordan Rudd, Jack Kuethe, Cole Russell, Ethan Sullivan, Braden Shane, Blake Thompson, Antonio and Righi.

