TOULON — The Stark County trial of a former LaFayette couple accused of neglecting the care of four children, including a profoundly disabled young woman whom they allegedly allowed to starve to death, has been postponed again.

Barbara and Dean Simoneaux, 47 and 62 respectively, who now live in Galva, are scheduled for trial on Aug. 12 instead of the previously set date of June 18. Under recently amended indictments, each faces three felony counts of criminal neglect of a disabled person, three felony counts of endangering the life or health of a disabled person, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the health or life of a child.

Circuit Judge Stephen Kouri granted the continuance in the nearly two-year-old case last week after defense attorneys Patrick Murphy and Charles Schierer said that new evidence is still coming in and more is expected. State’s Attorney Jim Owens did not object, saying that medical records have made the amount of discovery unusually voluminous.

“It’s somewhat of a surprise how much discovery there is,” Owens said.

The most serious charges allege in different ways that the couple knowingly failed to provide adequate food and nutrition to Marion Reynolds for nearly a two-year period, resulting in her death at age 22 in August 2017. Reynolds was bed-ridden and had a feeding tube.

The other charges allege that the couple failed to maintain a clean and healthy environment in their rental home for Reynolds’ intellectually disabled 18-year-old brother and two minor step-siblings. Authorities cited flea and fly infestations; clutter, garbage, and animal feces throughout the rental home; maggots covering food in the kitchen; and “inadequate disposal of water and human waste.”

Barbara Simoneaux is the mother of all four children, her husband is the father of only the youngest, but both were caregivers, according to court documents. The 18-year-old is now in a group home, and the minors are in foster care during the criminal proceedings.

One count of criminal neglect of the 18-year-old was temporarily dismissed from Barbara Simoneaux’s case earlier this year on the basis of inadequate grand jury testimony. But amended indictments returned May 17 include that and charge each defendant with eight identical offenses.

Owens has filed a motion seeking to try the defendants together, arguing that they participated in “a common scheme or plan” in committing the offenses. That’s one of the matters expected to be heard at a pre-trial hearing on June 18.

Both defendants could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted of the most serious offenses. Each is free on $5,000 cash bail.

