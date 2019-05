Illinois Valley Central High School inducted 38 new members into the Spanish Honor Society Wednesday, May 22. This year’s inductees are: Zoe Anderson, Braden Angelo, Luke Auge, Layla Balzell, Allison Burwell, Kylie Chase, Shyann Clancy, Madelyn Crull, Torrie Dalton, Lila Davis, Allie Dobra, Claire Dorney, Journey Douglas, Peyton Feldman, Katlyn Forck, Holt Geltmaker, Aden Harriman, Raena Holloway, Joseph Kamrath, Mikayla Kohlman, TJ Krause, Halli Mansfield, Hannah Mansfield, Olivia Maurer, Logan Mercer, Jack Merlo, Kirby Miller, Kaitlyn Morgan, Emily Mowbray, Leah Ordaz, Abigail Roy, Evan Schoonover, Luke Stanek, Christopher Sullivan, Bradyn Taylor, Devon Timmerman, Benjamin Walker and Brandon Ward.