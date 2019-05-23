DUNLAP — Everybody out of the pool. It's closed.

"After thoughtful discussion, (the Dunlap school board) decided to appoint a committee comprised of parent representatives from the swim teams, administration, staff and board members," board president Abby Humbles said recently. "We are asking the committee to explore various options and financial costs so that the board can make a decision on how to move forward regarding the pool."

A broken and unfixable air handler on the roof of the Dunlap High School pool has drained the life, and the water, out of the early-1970s swimming pool. The school board last week appointed a committee to study at least four options for the pool area that is attached to the older section of the high school and return with a recommendation on how best to move forward. The committee met for the first time Thursday evening.

The options, according to Superintendent Scott Dearman, are to:

1. Build a new standalone pool facility,

2. Fill it in and discontinue the use of the pool,

3. Refurbish the current pool facility, or

4. Form some sort of partnership with an outside entity to keep a pool open and operating.

Some level of restoration "seems to have the most traction," Dearman said Thursday. "Taking what we have and updating it, refurbish, whatever you want to call it, to improve what is already there."

It's not a simple, or inexpensive, fix. The district has purchased a new air handler that is being made to order because replacement parts for the old, broken one are no longer available. An air handler is a part of an HVAC system that regulates and circulates air inside a building, an especially necessary device in an indoor pool that is warm and humid and requires an array of chemicals to maintain.

Dearman said the new air handler is expected to be delivered to Dunlap by the end of June and would be installed whether or not the board decides to move ahead with the pool.

"That space could be converted into an all purpose area if needed, especially since we added wrestling," Dearman said.

The least favored option is closing the pool permanently, Dearman said.

"We could discontinue the use of the pool and not fix it (at all). Fill it in and we're done with swimming," he said. "No one really likes that option, so I don't really think it's feasible. But you do have to consider all options, and (permanent closure) is an option."

A renovation could take any one of many directions.

"What updating means to Scott Dearman might be different than what updating means to (board president) Humbles or to any member of the community," Dearman said. "Is it just a coat of paint or is it it new infrastructure? I don't know. That's the purpose of the committee, for everyone to look at these things and come up with a plan that meets the needs of the district as well as the people that use the pool and is financially sound as well."

