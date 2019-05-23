PEORIA — For Tom Thompson, a former Marine from Peoria who served in Vietnam, Thursday's Greater Peoria Honor Flight trip was a way to excise some demons left from his time in Vietnam War almost 50 years ago.

For another man, Joe Stien of Peoria, who served with the U.S. Army in Korea, the daylong, whirlwind tour of the nation's military memorials and monuments was a chance to remember an old friend.

And for dozens of volunteers also on the charter flight out to Washington D.C., it was a way to honor and remember the sacrifices made by all who have raised their hand to recite the Oath when they joined the service.

That was the sentiment at the traditional dinner on Wednesday night which the Honor Flight holds to get people ready for the lengthy trip which tends to begin with a 3 a.m. arrival time at the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport.

Thompson served with military advisers in Vietnam in 1970. He lived among the villagers, ate their food, learned their customs and engaged in what is known as "counter-insurgency" measures. In essence, his job was to convince the locals to stop helping the other side and aid the Americans. So, he was involved in the fighting and far from the comforts of home. Yet, when he returned home, he faced hostility.

"For the first time, I feel welcomed home. When I came back, people that I had known for years wouldn't talk to me. Friends from high school wouldn't talk to me," he said. "I volunteered to join when I joined the Marine Corps. My job was go over there and I did my job."

Joe Stien, served as a special orders clerk in South Korea and before that was involved in the cleanup process after World War II. In both cases, he says he was "lucky enough" not to see any combat. But that didn't mean the war didn't touch him. He's going to Washington and hopes to see a classmate's name on or near the Korean War Memorial.

And then there was a Robert Ritter, who served with the U.S. Air Force as a radar operator. He was stationed in Canada, Newfoundland and in other cold climates. His job was to set up the beginning stages of the early warning system that is now used by NORAD and the United States in the early 1960s. He was stationed, for a time, in or near Washington and hasn't been back for years.

He says he's excited to go because he enjoys the camaraderie of the veterans.

There's also Bob Reed, another Air Force veteran, who has been on nine Honor Flights. He's been an escort as well as a bus captain, but never one of the honored guests. He shrugs off any suggestion that it's his turn, and says it's all about the veterans.

"We want to find as many veterans as we can, get out there to Washington D.C., to see the memorials and honor them," he said.

This story will be updated.