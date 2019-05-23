GOOD HOPE — A Macomb man died Thursday in a Peoria hospital, one day after a truck struck his farm tractor on U.S. Route 67, authorities stated.

Timothy Sullivan, 64, was pronounced dead at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, according to the Illinois State Police.

He was injured in the accident about 1 p.m. Wednesday just south of County Road 1700 North near Good Hope.

Sullivan was driving a John Deere tractor north in the right lane of the four-lane divided highway when a Kenworth box truck driven by Gregory Jones, 28, of Nevada, Iowa, approached from behind.

The truck struck the rear of the tractor, according to a State Police news release. The truck came to rest in the median.

Sullivan was ejected from the tractor, which sustained extensive damage, the release stated.

Initially, Sullivan was transported to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb. From there, a helicopter flew Sullivan to St. Francis, where he had been in critical condition.

Jones was uninjured. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the State Police.