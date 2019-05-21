CHILLICOTHE — If you can't spend three days at Summer Camp, but want more than just Sunday's offerings, the popular music festival at Three Sisters Park is now offering two-day general admission passes for May 25 and 26.

Three-day passes, pre-party passes for Thursday, and one-day passes for Sunday have been the norm for the festival, with various types of VIP upgrades available at a premium. According to a press release, the two-day passes are being made available in response to popular demand.

Two-day passes are $149.50. A two-day Deluxe VIP package is available for $359.50 that includes access to exclusive late-night shows and special performances, premium camping and parking spaces, VIP bathroom and shower facilities and a number of other amenities.

For more information on tickets, visit: https://summercampfestival.com/tickets/

The Summer Camp Music Festival will be held May 23-27 at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, with a "pre-party" on Thursday followed by three days of live music and camping. Begun in 2001, this year's festival features 180 bands on nine different stages throughout the park, plus musician workshops, a non-profit village, artists and galleries, and numerous food and beer vendors. The event is expected to attract about 20,000 people.

For a full schedule, visit: https://summercampfestival.com/lineup/