Another longstanding national retailer that has a Peoria location is going out of business.

The parent company of Dressbarn announced all of the brand's stores, about 650, will close. Those stores include one at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie in Peoria.

No timetable was given.

"On behalf of the entire Dressbarn team, we would like to express our deepest gratitude for your loyalty and your business," Ascena Retail Group Inc. CEO Gary Muto said in a statement.

Dressbarn was founded 57 years ago in Connecticut as a store that featured ready-to-wear dresses for working women. It has not been profitable for a while, according to this source.

The closure announcement came about three weeks after David Jaffe stepped down following 27 years as Ascena CEO. Jaffe's mother, Roslyn Jaffe, founded Dressbarn.

Ascena also oversees other apparel chains, including Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Catherines and Loft.

The Shoppes at Grand Prairie is home to a Loft outlet. Catherines and Lane Bryant stores are located in Peoria and East Peoria.

Dressbarn has 27 locations in Illinois. Most are in the Chicago suburbs.

Other Downstate Dressbarns are located in Belleville, Champaign, Fairview Heights, Normal, Quincy, Rockford and Tuscola.

More than 6,000 retail store closures have been announced nationally this year, according to CNBC.