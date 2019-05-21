CREVE COEUR — A man found in the Mississippi River earlier this month was identified as a Creve Coeur man, the Creve Coeur police chief said.

Dale King said a medical examiner in St. Louis County positively identified the remains of a man that were recovered from the Mississippi River on May 17 were those of 49-year-old James M. Andrae.

Andrae was reported missing by his family on May 8. No foul play is suspected, and the investigation is closed, the chief said.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch's story, workers found Andrae near Bee Tree County Park, which is in southern St. Louis County. The paper reported a St. Louis County Police official as saying there were outward signs on injury when workers found him.