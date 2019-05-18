Although it is subject to change, that proposal for a new capital bill that surfaced Friday from Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration fits that “make no little plans” quote attributed to Chicago architect Daniel Burnham.

The proposal calls for more than $41 billion in spending, a full $10 billion more than the last capital plan Illinois had (which dates back a decade). It’s supposed to create 500,000 jobs, according to information given to state lawmakers who are going to have to vote on the thing.

That’s a pretty ambitious plan by pretty much anyone’s standards. But keep one thing in mind: Both the House and Senate have held hearings this spring to get input from officials from education, transportation and other fields about what their capital needs are. By one count, all of those needs/requests topped $80 billion. So as ambitious as this proposal is, it still doesn’t solve all of the state’s capital needs.

Subhead: No saying no?

Speaking of infrastructure, Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, had a suggestion for those lawmakers who bad-mouth any sort of revenue increase to pay for a capital bill while also having their hands out demanding their districts share in the pork.

“Those who are critical of the investments, I challenge them to face their constituents and tell them they don’t need any investment in their highways, roads and bridges and they’re going to turn back the money from Springfield when we get this done.”

A valid thought, but there probably won’t be any takers.

Subhead: He didn't say it

Sandoval got a little confused in his literary references last week when discussing funding needs for infrastructure.

“The backlog of maintenance in our infrastructure, in our roads, bridges, highways, mass transit, is appalling,” he said. “I’d like to use the words of Isaac Asimov: 'billions and billions and billions (of dollars).'”

Um, that billions and billions phrase is associated with astronomer and author Carl Sagan, even though he supposedly never said it.

Subhead: 'Moby Dick' of bills

It’s no secret that the recreational marijuana bill covers a whole lot of issues and is enormously complex.

The bill itself is 533 pages long, which is just 50 pages shorter than "Moby Dick" if you want to compare it to something else that most people will never read.

Another way of looking at it is the amount of time it took for three principal supporters to explain the bill’s highlights at a Senate Executive Committee last week. First up was Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, who spent at least 15 minutes going over some highlights of the bill — and Steans is one of the Legislature’s more rapid speakers. Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields, then took over for another six minutes or so, and Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell concluded, ending at about 25 minutes.

So nearly a half hour just to hit the bill’s highlights. And that was accompanied by a caution that some provisions are still likely to change. It’s a lot to digest, especially in the context of everything else that’s going on. At this point, recreational cannabis may be the Pritzker agenda item most likely to be postponed until later.

Subhead: Your loss is state's gain

The House Republicans again made their pitch that no tax hikes are needed to balance the state budget next year because Illinois saw improved tax collections in April and that is supposed to continue to some degree next year.

Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, credited the federal tax cuts pushed through by President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress at the time. That’s probably true. Moody’s, citing Pritzker administration officials, said “unusual taxpayer behavior” in the wake of the tax cuts may have been a factor, such as failing to adjust withholdings from their paychecks.

To be fair, those officials also cited the once-improving stock market and higher employment for the better tax picture.

