I visited a local hospital on May 6, the beginning of National Nurses Week. During my time there the only remotely similar card game that the nurses played was a medical version of 52 card pickup. They swiftly moved from room to room to provide technical care, concern and congeniality for an ever-growing number of patients. I was honored to be in their ward for the day and tended to by the nurses who delivered their highly skilled duties with a smile and a pat on my back for good behavior.

I bet that one day Ms. Maureen Walsh, state representative from Washington state, will find a similar need for nursing care and she will be treated with the same respect and fidelity that the fine nurses brought to me and to thousands of others during their professional careers. That's their job. And they do it well!

Gerald Brookhart

Peoria