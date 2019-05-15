Lights, camera, action. As the school year winds down, one Pekin sixth-grade class highlights their year in style.

Julie Antonini and her class will demonstrate what they learned this year by hosting the Antonini Academy Awards at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17, inside the auditorium at Washington Intermediate School in Pekin.

The program celebrates each student and is largely put on by the students themselves. Typically, Antonini allows her students to pretend to be a celebrity for the day. In the past, students have wanted to portray singers, actors and sports figures. This year was slightly different.

“In my 18 years doing this, I’ve never had a class who wanted to be themselves,” said Antonini. “This class is different. They wanted to be themselves, and that’s great.”

Like the Academy Awards in Hollywood the program at Washington School will be filled with music, skits, performances and awards. Unlike the Oscars, this award ceremony will only last approximately one hour.

Antonini’s class has been working toward this culminating event for almost two months. The theme the students chose is “Teamwork and Sports.” The awards are going to the winning nominees from five different categories. Students were assigned to write five poems to fit one into each category including science, social studies, a poem using metaphors and or similes, a poem about any book they read during the school year, and one that is their choice.

“They come in not thinking they’re poets,” Antonini said. “Then they see they can do this. So many of them come alive. They use figurative language that we have worked on all year. Some of these poems will blow you away.”

Grading rubrics, a scoring tool that clearly shows criteria and expectations for assignments, were sent home so students could share them with their parents. Each student submitted their poems for a grade. Antonini enlisted the help from her fellow sixth-grade teachers at the school to vote for their favorite poems. From there, Antonini narrowed down the categories so that there were five nominees in each category. All sixth-grade students also voted. No one knows who the winners are until they are announced on stage Friday. The winning poems will be read aloud to the audience.

Parents and family members are invited to attend. All other sixth-grade classes will also be in the audience. The winner will be announced in the same fashion as the Academy Awards.

Between categories, there will be entertainment. Each student has a job even if they do not want to be on stage performing. The Master of Ceremonies will be student Camden Schulze. Other students helped make a PowerPoint presentation, designed the Antonini Academy Awards program that will be handed out, or were part of the stage crew. Others will be performing in some way whether it is a skit, a comedy sketch, tumbling, or conducting a debate on whether or not dance is a sport.

The sixth-grade teachers will perform a special act at the end of the ceremony as a way to wish their students well as they go on to junior high school the next year.

This is the second time parent Alissa Schwermin has gotten to see the Antonini Academy Awards. Her son Gavin was in Antonini’s class several years ago. She was impressed by all the work that was poured into the project. Now her second son, Gabe, 12, is currently in Antonini’s class.

“She’s a wonderful teacher,” Schwermin said. “She does a really good job of finding each student’s strengths, making sure they know it and encouraging them to keep working on those strengths. I like that this project is interdisciplinary. It’s so much more than writing.”

Gabe had a couple of jobs for the production. He and classmate Owen Gruden gathered statistics and tallied votes from fellow sixth graders as to whether or not dance should be considered a sport. He will also be presenting the information they gathered to the audience. Gabe is most proud of his poem called “Earth” which falls into the simile category. He based it off of what he learned when his class took a field trip to the Clean Water Celebration in April at the Peoria Civic Center.