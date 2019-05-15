PEORIA — Firefighters cut through the roof of a rolled-over vehicle to extricate a trapped driver Tuesday night in the North Valley, authorities stated.

The accident happened about 10 p.m. to the 1700 block of Northeast Jefferson Avenue.

Crews arrived there to find a vehicle that had hit a parked car and rolled several times, a news release stated. The vehicle came to rest on the driver side.

That's where the driver was found, trapped behind the steering wheel.

Once the vehicle was stabilized, firefighters used hydraulic cutters to snip the roof and remove the victim, according to the release.

An ambulance transported the unidentified driver to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

As of about 6 a.m. Wednesday, the driver's condition was not known, the release stated.