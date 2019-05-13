Word came early Monday about the death of Doris Day. The famed singer-actress was 97 and a true American superstar.

Legions remember her for her songs and her movies, including "Pillow Talk" and "The Man Who Knew Too Much." Nick in the Morning remembers, vaguely, her television show from the late 1960s/early 1970s.

We also remember her being mentioned in more than one song by late British singer George Michael and his group Wham! No surprise, because she was a big deal in the U.K., too.

As is often the case when a major celebrity passes away, we scour our sources to see if the deceased had a Peoria connection. Many if not most of them do, even when it might seem unlikely.

Day's link to the Center of the Universe (TM) isn't as direct as some others.

Her late son was Terry Melcher, renowned as a musician and record producer. Melcher was considered instrumental in shaping the 1960s California Sound, personified by bands that included The Byrds, Jan and Dean and The Beach Boys.

The latter band is where Peoria comes in.

In 1963, Melcher collaborated with Peoria native Bruce Johnston on a song called "Summer Means Fun." They performed as Bruce and Terry.

The lyrics are typical for that era: "Summer means fun, the girls are 2 to 1," etc.

Johnston, of course, went on to join The Beach Boys, with whom he still performs.

He was born June 27, 1942, at the Florence Crittendon Home in Peoria, then adopted by a wealthy Chicago family, which later moved to California.

Melcher went on to bigger and better things, although part of his legacy was infamous.

Among budding musicians who sought Melcher's counsel in the '60s was Charles Manson. Yes, that Charles Manson, who has a Peoria tie of his own.

According to this source, Manson visited the Los Angeles-area house Melcher shared with his then-girlfriend, actress Candice Bergen. Melcher was so weirded out by Manson that all ties between them were severed.

Not long thereafter, Melcher and Bergen moved out and the house was rented to movie director Roman Polanski and his wife, actress Sharon Tate. Manson came back a few times asking for Melcher, to no avail.

On Aug. 9, 1969, that house was where Manson Family members murdered Tate and four others.

To end this trip down memory lane on a happier note, we'll note a Doris Day item we found in the Journal Star archives.

It's a clip from the "Ask the JS Scout" column of Dec. 26, 1970, during the five-year run of "The Doris Day Show."

The column apparently was a place where local readers could ask entertainment questions an intrepid JS reporter would attempt to answer.

Shelly Gabert of Washington asked this:

"Could you put Doris Day's phone number in the newspaper? I would like you to put it on the front page so I can see it."

The JS Scout's reply:

"If we put Doris' number in the paper, she would be harassed by all her well-meaning fans day and night. Besides, we could never get it on the front page."

Que sera sera.