PEORIA — Peoria's airport broke another month's passenger-travel record in April.

The airport saw a 6.5 percent increase in passengers that month, with 59,321 people traveling in to or out of the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport. That topped the previous-best set with 55,683 in April 2014, according to a release sent by the airport.

"Every month so far in 2019, we’ve hit a new record for that month. That’s outstanding news — for the airport and for our community,” said Director of Airports Gene Olson in a prepared statement. “This is exactly how we communicate to the airlines that we can handle additional routes and more flights.”

The airport is also scheduled to resume seasonal flights to Destin, Fla., on Allegiant this week.

“We have four airlines and flights to 11 destinations, which is more than most downstate airports," Olson said in the news release. "Combine that with our free parking, easy check-ins and great staff, and I think we can see why we keep breaking records. We offer an ease of travel that can’t be matched.”