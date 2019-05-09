LACON — The Marshall County Board was briefed Thursday morning on plans for a large hog farm being developed near Camp Grove in the northwestern part of the county.

The board has no power to regulate such projects, but has scheduled a special meeting for 8:30 a.m. Monday for the limited purpose of voting on whether to request that the Illinois Department of Agriculture conduct a public informational meeting on the topic.

Dr. Nicolas Rippel, the Iowa veterinarian and Toluca native who previously developed the similar but somewhat smaller Sandy Creek Lane facility that opened outside Wenona two years ago after lengthy controversy and litigation, outlined plans Thursday for a five-building set-up projected to house 7,000 farrowing sows and a total of nearly 22,000 animals under roof.

To be called Buffalo Run Sow Farm, it would be located on cropland expected to be purchased from Darrell Schlosser on County Road 1400 N in Saratoga Township, Rippel said in a letter to board members and brief remarks at the meeting. The location is about a half-mile east of LaPrairie Road and 3.5 miles northeast of Camp Grove.

The farm would consist of three gestation barns housing sows that are bred and cared for until ready to give birth; a farrowing barn where the sows would give birth and then nurse piglets for three weeks before weaning; and a gilt barn in which replacement sows would be raised from 15 to 300 pounds.

Like the Sandy Creek facility, Buffalo Run would be operated by VMC Management Corp., an offshoot of Veterinary Medical Center, a large Williamsville, Iowa, clinic where Rippel practices.

“VMC Management is a veterinarian-owned pig farm management business,” Rippel’s letter explained. “We manage breed to wean pig farms, called sow farms, for independent pig farmers. These independent pig farmers work with our veterinary service to pool their resources together to have ownership in a sow farm cooperatively … VMC Management then manages the health, production, labor and finances of the farm for the owners.”

The 7,000 breeding sows would be about 17 percent more than Sandy Creek’s 6,000, but the operations would be very similar except for a different layout designed to accommodate the differences in the land, Rippel said. Manure will be stored in pits and then injected in cropland as an organic fertilizer that would be available to neighboring farmers, he added.

“This will be done in the spring and the fall, and it will build up the soil profile so it will be more productive in the end,” Rippel told the board.

In terms of economic impact, the business would generate some $190,000 in new property taxes each year, with about $90,000 of that going to the Henry-Senachwine School District, Rippel estimated. It would use about $1.5 million worth of locally grown corn and soybeans, and would employ 25 local workers at jobs typically paying $40,000 a year plus benefits, he said.

That would translate to VMC “bringing 50 new good jobs to Marshall County in four years — 25 at Sandy Creek and 25 at Buffalo Run,” Rippel pointed out after the meeting. “Who else has done that?”

Former board member Vicki Waldschmidt, who lives in that part of the county, briefly stated concerns about the project’s possible risks to area waterways. She also had been joined by former member Sharon DeWeerth and agriculture activist Karen Hudson of Elmwood in addressing the board April 9, before project plans had been formally stated in a “Notice of Intent to Construct” filed with the Illinois Department of Agriculture on April 24.

“The community has requested our assistance in navigating this issue and I have already had a meeting with the community members in anticipation of this,” Hudson told the Journal Star in a Wednesday email.

State law allows a county board to request the state informational meeting so that area residents can learn more about such a large livestock project and voice opinions. Monday’s special meeting had to be scheduled because the board did not receive the state notification in time to get the matter on the agenda for Thursday, said Vice-chairman Travis McGlasson.

In April 2014, about 300 people filled bleachers at a Wenona school for a similar meeting on the Sandy Creek project, and the great majority were opposed. The county board voted 10-1 to send a strongly worded advisory letter stating its opposition to the plan, and a group of neighbors later unsuccessfully fought it in court all the way through an appeal.

In April 2017, Sandy Creek Lane hosted an open house, complete with a pork chop lunch, to show off the facility and celebrate the beginning of operations there. More than 500 people attended.

