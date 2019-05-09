Just a few doors down from the infamous Playboy Mansion, police seized more than 1,000 guns and rifles Wednesday.

Acting on a tip alleging the weapons were being illegally sold, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives obtained a search warrant to enter the mansion, TV station KRON reports.

In addition to hauling away the guns and rifles, law enforcement officials said equipment used to make weapons was also seized.

An investigation is ongoing, KRON said.