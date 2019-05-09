PEORIA — Peoria firefighters battled a fire and saved a cat Thursday morning at Courtyard Estates.

One resident of the assisted-living facility, 117 N. Western, was taken to a hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation, said Tony Ardis, assistant fire chief.

The fire was contained to one room on the fourth floor. Ardis was unsure if the hospitalized resident lives in that unit.

The sprinkler system helped stop the fire from spreading before firefighters arrived to quickly douse the blaze, about 7:30 a.m. However, fire and water damage was extensive in that unit. Total damage was estimated at $85,000.

"That apartment was pretty much gutted," Ardis said.

However, firefighters were able to locate and revive a cat found in the fire-ravaged unit.

"It was in respiratory distress," Ardis said.

Peoria County Animal Protection Services came to the fire scene to transport the cat to a local veterinarian for further care, Ardis said.

About 50 of the facilty's 91 residents had been evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze. Afterward, all residents were allowed to return to their rooms, aside from the damaged unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but an electrical malfunction is suspected, the department said.