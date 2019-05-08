PEORIA — A secretary at Riverview Grade School in East Peoria was arrested this week for allegedly taking money from the school's PTO fund.

Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword of the Woodford County Sheriff's Department said Amy L. Bedwell, 46, of East Peoria, was arrested for theft in connection with a monthslong theft of money from the parent teacher organization. The exact amount wasn't known and it wasn't known if any of the money had been paid back.

Tipsword said the range of money taken was between $500 and $10,000.

The school is located at 1421 Spring Bay Road.

A Woodford County grand jury had indicted her on April 4 on two counts of theft. However, the $20,000 arrest warrant wasn't served until this week, according to online court records.

She has since posted $2,000, or 10 percent of the $20,000 bond, and has been released from custody, according to court records.

Bedwell is scheduled to be arraigned in court on June 12. If convicted, she faces either probation or up to seven years in prison, according to court records.