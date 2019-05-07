Illinois’ top newspapers, including the Pekin Daily Times, were honored Friday in the 2018 Illinois Press Association’s Excellence in News Contest at an annual convention in Springfield.

More than 100 daily and non-daily newspapers competed in 44 editorial categories.

The Pekin Daily Times is the recipient of four editorial awards. They are (category/place/title/staff member): Community Service, fourth place for the story “TCHD: Reports that H3N2 vaccine not effective are unfounded” by Sharon Woods Harris; Best Coverage of Taxation, fourth place, “Treasurer: Loss of Bergner’s won’t cripple new Pekin budget” by Sharon Woods Harris; Informational Graphic, second place, “Homeless children enrolled in school for the 2016-2017 school year” by Danielle Homerin; and Story Series-Localized National Story, first place, “PCHS students stand against school violence, honor Parkland victims” by Sharon Woods Harris.

“The Illinois Press Association’s annual awards banquet is a time to reflect on all of the extraordinary work done by journalists, photographers and graphic designers in our state, and I am thrilled that the Pekin Daily Times is included in this mix,” Pekin Times Executive Editor Jeanette Brickner said. “These awards represent the dedication and hard work of the staff at the Pekin Daily Times.”

The Alabama Press Association judged the more than 2,400 editorial entries.