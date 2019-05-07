PEORIA — A man who was barred from Target was arrested Saturday after he was caught watching pornographic videos on a display iPad.

The man, 41, was arrested after he emerged from the bathroom at Target, 5001 N. Big Hollow Road, at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department, the man was seen by a security officer who knew him and knew that he wasn’t supposed to be at the store. Surveillance footage caught him walking back to the electronics section and viewing illlict material on the iPad.

Officials at the store saw him and called police, who were waiting for him outside of the bathroom. He has since been charged in Peoria County Circuit Court with misdemeanor criminal trespass.