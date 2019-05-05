Help your neighbors in need by donating the following items:

Children’s summer clothing, sweatshirts, pants, underwear and socks (boys size 3T, boys size 4, girls size 6 and boys size 7-8): Needed for a low-income single mother with four children. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Dressers, bookcases, small pantry cabinet, small dining table with chairs, television stand, small television, towel rack, laundry baskets, end tables, coat rack, photo frames and a swingset: Needed for a low-income single father who just moved into a new home. Call Breanna at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Helping Hands is a service provided by the Journal Star, with support from the Heart of Illinois 211 information and referral line (a collaboration between the Heart of Illinois United Way and Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois).

If you know of a need that can't be met by conventional means, call 211 (or 999-4029) to be referred for help. All requests screened and verified by Wednesday morning will be published the following Monday.

To lend a hand, please call the number indicated for each entry.