CVS has been posting eye-popping profits in recent years, but that isn't stopping the nation's largest pharmacy chain from closing some locations.

The Rhode Island-based retailer said this week that it is in the process of shuttering 46 stores it deems "underperforming."

The move is expected to have a one-time cost for CVS of $135 million, USA Today reports.

CVS has more than 9,000 locations. It reported $98.1 billion in prescription drug revenues in 2017, according to Discount Drug Network, and had a 23.8% market share. Walgreens ranked second.

The closures include a CVS in Springfield, Mo., that was the largest in the entire chain, USA Today said.

Stores on the list of CVS closures are:

Alabama

Huntsville: 3115 Bob Wallace Ave. SWMobile: 664 S. Schillinger RoadMontgomery: 2815 Lower Wetumpka Road

Arizona

Phoenix: 7434 W. Indian School Road

California

Antioch: 3130 Buchanan RoadSan Francisco: 1285-A Sutter St. and 995 Market St.Sun Valley: 9375 San Fernando Road

Delaware

Wilmington: 402 N. Maryland Ave.

Florida

Daytona Beach: 1350 Beville RoadNorth Fort Myers: 13991 N. Cleveland Ave.Ocala: 1607 S. Pine Ave.Palm Beach Gardens: 3168 Northlake Blvd.

Hawaii

Honolulu: 1441 Kapiolani Blvd. and 1401 S. Beretania St.

Illinois

Chicago: 745 W. 103rd St., 175 W. Jackson Blvd., 1620 W. 59th St. and 1550 N. Kostner Ave.Lincolnwood: 7179 N. Lincoln Ave.North Aurora: 1015 W. Orchard RoadSouth Barrington: 100 W Higgins Road

New York

Greenwood Lake: 123 Windermere Ave.Staten Island: 812 Forest Ave.

Michigan

Detroit: 10301 Woodward Ave.

Minnesota

Brooklyn Park: 7996 Brooklyn Blvd.Minneapolis: 1110 Hennepin Ave. and 2426 W. Broadway Ave.

Missouri

Springfield: 1735 S. Glenstone Ave.

New Mexico

Albuquerque: 7105 Central Ave. NE

Texas

Brownsville: 1454 Central Blvd.Copperas Cove: 1407 E. W. Highway 190El Paso: 2525 N. Mesa St.Katy: 3080 S. Fry RoadNewport: 4730 U.S. Route 5Rio Grande City: 5322 E. U.S. 83San Antonio: 7031 Marbach RoadSpring: 6945 Cypresswood Drive

Washington, D.C.

1201 Maryland Ave. SW