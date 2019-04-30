For the second time in the past eight years, Gina Morss is leaving the anchor desk at East Peoria-based WEEK-TV (25).

Morss announced her departure Tuesday morning during "25 News Today." Her last day is to be May 9.

"Call it an extended vacation," Morss, a 21-year WEEK employee, said on the air. "What a wonderful journey it has been."

Morss is one of the longest-tenured reporter/anchors currently on Peoria television. The Peoria native began her local career in the mid-1990s at WEEK.

In November 2011, Morss first left Channel 25 to work for the Susan G. Komen Memorial foundation in Peoria. She returned to the station in 2014.

Morss didn't announce what she's doing next, although she said she isn't leaving the Peoria area.