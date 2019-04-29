It was a good weekend for the Pekin girls soccer team. If the weather cooperates, it could be a good Tuesday for the Dragons.

Pekin won two of three games last weekend and finished in second place in the Heartland Lodge bracket in the Adidas Tournament of Champions in Burlington, Iowa.

The two wins gave the Dragons a 9-4-2 record this season.

If Pekin beats Mid-Illini Conference opponent East Peoria on Tuesday at EastSide Centre, it would guarantee the program’s 11th winning season in 12 years.

Also, the win would be No. 199 in program history. Pekin’s current all-time record is 198-197-39.

Pekin beat Holy Trinity (Iowa) 2-0 Friday in its opening tournament game.

The Dragons won a penalty-kick shootout against Pewaukee (Wisc.) on Saturday in the bracket semifinals before losing 3-0 to Olathe North (Kan.) in the bracket championship game.

Morgan Haynes and Bailey Bassen scored just 1:23 apart against Holy Trinity, at 18:31 and 19:54 of the first half. Maile Ramos and Tyranie Cox assisted.

“Maile beat a defender and lofted a cross into the box,” said Pekin coach Edgar Sandoval. “Morgan volleyed it in for our first goal.

“Then Allie Scally played a great through ball that the wind sent hard to the endline. Tyranie sprinted after the ball, kept it in bounds, and found Bailey cutting to the goal for the finish.”

Sandoval said Pekin goalie Paige Smith made two brilliant saves late in the second half that preserved her shutout.

A first-half goal by Haynes, assisted by Cox, and a second-half goal two minutes before the end of regulation time by Pewaukee sent the semifinal game into the PK shootout, which Pekin won 5-4.

All five Pekin shooters — Scally, McKenzie Cupi, Haynes, Bassen and Cox — made their shots. Smith made one save in the shootout, which is all the Dragons needed.

Hannah Sterling, Tara Franco and Grace McConnell scored in the second half for Olathe North against Pekin. Goalie Jaiden Takaishi made one save in recording the shutout.

PEKIN NOTES: The Dragons will face Minooka at 6:30 p.m. May 14 in the Class 3A Joliet West Regional. ... Tyranie Cox has 65 career goals in four years, 12 shy of the program’s all-time record of 77 goals set by Sarah Zuercher (2009-2012). Cox has a dozen goals this season .. Western Illinois University recruit Alex Bassen (knee) continues to be sidelined. She was injured April 20 during a Pekin Invitational tournament game.

