When he first began his Peoria City Council tenure 24 years ago, Eric Turner received some sage advice:

Shut up.

Listening to whom you represent is more important than talking, older council hands told Turner.

Although he's had his full-throated moments over the past quarter-century, Turner believes he's heeded those words.

"If you sit around and be quiet and listen, you learn a lot," said Turner, whose council run ends May 7. "You just find out what the citizens want. People have a tendency where if you run your mouth all the time, they lose respect for you."

In his years as a councilman, deputy and head city liquor commissioner and neighborhood liaison, Turner appears to have earned the respect of his colleagues and others.

"When his light came on to be recognized, usually everybody stopped and listened," Mayor Jim Ardis said about Turner, who chose not to run this year for a seventh term.

"He's a great role model," Ardis said. "He always does his homework. He's one of those quiet leaders on the council. He doesn't feel like he has to say something at every meeting."

Some of Turner's gravitas came from votes on major issues, like against public funding for what eventually morphed into The Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Some of that came from Turner's personal touch.

The latter aspect might have been best exemplified in the monthly breakfast chats Turner conducted at City Hall, always in tandem with another council member.

The last of those constituent-outreach events took place in early April, alongside fellow at-large Councilman Sid Ruckriegel. About a dozen people attended. The councilmen brought coffee and several dozen doughnuts.

Laughter and reminiscence provided the main discourse.

"We're going to lose a lot of institutional knowledge around the council," Ruckriegel said.

Turner admitted he never thought he someday would be the elder statesman of the council. When he first ran for a four-year term, in 1995, he didn't expect to win.

The graduate of old Spalding Institute in Peoria received degrees from the University of Illinois and DePaul University and spent 41 years with Caterpillar Inc. in marketing and human resources.

After former Mayor Bob Lenhausen appointed Turner to various civic boards and commissions in the 1960s, it whetted his municipal appetite.

Once on the council, veterans like Andre Bohannon, Gary Sandberg and Leonard Unes influenced Turner to chew with his yapper closed.

"I learned real quick to just keep your mouth shut and learn what the heck they're doing and what are some of the key projects you need to be involved in," Turner said. "So I listened."

Turner has been verbose when he felt the need, like during the mall debate. But especially during his final term, Turner has been mute during most council discussions.

That's by design, and by contrast.

"We've got some younger people on the council that ... they're never happy," Turner said without naming names. "We've got people where it's all about them.

"I didn't want to get in a situation where we're constantly fighting. It becomes so personal. I'm not here for that reason."

Another, more personal reason might have influenced Turner's recent silence.

When asked about regrets in office, Turner mentioned approval of city financing for the ill-fated MidTown Plaza project. But he also cited his decision to run for a sixth term.

"My now ex-wife told me, 'If you run again, I'm leaving you,'" Turner said. "I said I wanted to be involved in the community. Well, I came home one day and she was gone. Her clothes, furniture, everything.

"It changed me a lot. That's another one of the reasons I wasn't so boisterous. I said, 'Well, I'm going to do my job these four years, then I'll just figure out what I'm going to do and leave.'"

Turner hasn't quite figured out what comes next. Travel is on the non-council agenda. Maybe a move to someplace warmer, although probably not to Florida, where his former wife has settled.

It's hard to believe absence will make Turner's heart grow any fonder than it already is for his hometown.

"I'll always love this city, and I'll always do anything I can for it," Turner said.

Even if it means being a silent partner sometimes. Or much of the time.

"I'm not an expert on city things, but from my point of view, I hate to see him go," said Debby Meier, who attended Turner's final breakfast chat.

"He's quiet. He doesn't stand and toot his own horn. But it works."